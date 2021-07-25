Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year

Advertisement

Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on school supplies this year.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on school supplies this year.

It is because the district got $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was earmarked for learning loss recovery in schools.

After getting feedback from families in the district, Carthage Superintendent Jennifer Premo says the school is using it to add two new summer programs, an afterschool program in the fall, and to foot the bill for all the school supplies needed for students K-12.

“These funds are intended to be used for the next three school years. This summer and the next three following. So we’re optimistic that well be able to provide this to our students and families over the course of the next four years,” said Premo.

Premo says teachers are also excited to offer the supplies because it puts kids on a level playing field to start the year.

