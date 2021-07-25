John F. Ames, 73, of Canton

Mr. John F. Ames, age 73 of Canton, NY passed away suddenly on July 24, 2021 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. John F. Ames, age 73 of Canton, NY passed away suddenly on July 24, 2021 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on July 30th from 1-3 pm. A graveside service will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton, NY at 3:30. John is survived by his wife Carol Ames; sons Michael (Karen) Collins and Patrick (Kristen Flynn) Collins; daughter Leann (Jim) Hance; brother Ed Ames; sister in law Rennie Ames; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Wayne Ames. Mr. John F. Ames was born March 14, 1948 in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert and Edna Rose Ames. He was a 1967 graduate of Colton Central Schools. On September 11, 1976 in Hermon, NY he was married to Carol Collins. John worked for over 33 years in the St. Lawrence County Highway Department. He enjoyed camping and going to the Casino.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.