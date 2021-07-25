Paul G. “Pepsi” Charleston, 83, of Winthrop

Mr. Paul G. “Pepsi” Charleston, age 83 of Winthrop, NY passed away on July 24th at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Paul G. “Pepsi” Charleston, age 83 of Winthrop, NY passed away on July 24th at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Paul will be held privately at the West Stockholm Cemetery.

Paul is survived by his wife Shirley Charleston; son Brian (Donna) Charleston; daughter Kelly (Christopher) Cyrus; brother Phillip Charleston; grandchildren Colby Cyrus, and Nicole, Khye and Allexis Charleston; 4 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his brothers Duane, Virgil and Keith Charleston and his sister June Charleston. Paul was also predeceased by a very special uncle and aunt Argie and Madeline Decker.

Paul was born on January 3, 1938 in Massena, NY to the late Vernon and Velma Decker Charleston. He attended Massena Central Schools until 1953 and then Potsdam Central Schools graduating in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1960. While enlisted he made three tours of the Mediterranean. He was involved in the Lebanon Police action in 1958. He then was wed to Shirley Tatem at the Methodist Church in Back Bay, Virginia on March 27, 1960. They then returned to the West Stockholm area where they spent the rest of their married life. Paul was widely known in the area. He drove truck for Pepsi Co. for 28 years and was known as “Paul Pepsi.” In his retirement years, Paul enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching his birds and going to/having garage sales.

Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department or the West Stockholm United Methodist Church.

