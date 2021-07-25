Advertisement

Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship took place Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club.

8:30 AM was the start time as Matthew Barton teed off. He was taking on smooth swinging Brandon Mothersell for the championship flight title.

Mothersell sinks a birdie putt, taking the first hole. And he shows ability on hole number 2, chipping close to the hole and going 2 up on Barton.

Then, Mothersell is up 3 heading into hole number 7. Matthew Barton’s putt close enough and he will also take number 8 to pull within one hole.

Mothersell stops the bleeding by sinking a putt on 10 to go 2 up.

Matthew Barton answers on 12 by sinking the putt, moving back to within one of Mothersell.

Mothersell though, goes back up 3. Barton misses a hole, tying putt on 16.

But Barton bounces back on 17, once again cutting the lead down to 2. Mothersell was up 2 after 18 holes.

It appears Barton has some momentum as he opens up the afternoon session with a beautiful second shot and moves to within one but Mothersell answers, the second shot on the 20th hole of the day gets close to the pin.

The birdie putt puts him back up by 2.

He expands his lead to 4 after 25 holes by sinking the putt on 7.

Matthew Barton was hanging in there, cutting it to 3 with his next putt.

But Brandon Mothersell puts it back to a 4 hole lead on the 27th hole with the putt.

Mothersell, his second shot on 18 with a big crowd on hand to witness a first time winner join an elite group of city championship winners. Mothersell goes on to defeat Barton 5 and 4. A great win for the new city champion and for the runner up, a great effort at the young age of 20.

Watch the video above for both golfer’s reactions.

Congratulations to Brandon Mothersell, the new Watertown City Golf Champion.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
Rollover crash in Hounsfield sends 2 to hospital
Austin Curcuruto, drummer for the Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys
Lowville man arrested on drug charges as vehicle gets stuck on private property

Latest News

Vendor show kicks off Day 2 of Ogdensburg’s annual Seaway Fest
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion
Two waterfront wineries added to the Thousand Islands Seaway Wine Trail