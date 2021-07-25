Two waterfront wineries added to the Thousand Islands Seaway Wine Trail

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Two waterside wineries are on the trail after years of waiting.

White Caps Winery in Chaumont and The Cape Winery in Cape Vincent have been added to the Thousand Islands Seaway Wine Trail.

Lawmakers in New York’s Assembly and Senate both had to pass a bill to make it happen.

Cape Winery owner David Fralick says this has been about three years in the making.

The owner of White Caps says the farm that winery is built on has been in the family since the War of 1812 and getting on the trail adds to the tradition.

“I remember going out and doing the haying when I was a young girl here. It was a dairy farm. So, it’s wonderful to see it evolving into something that may allow us to maintain the farm, and keep it agricultural,” said Gail Miller, owner of White Caps Winery.

“It finally happened this week, it got signed. So, we’re in the process now of getting ready to put up signage and stuff around 12,” said David Fralick, winemaker at the Cape Winery.

Increased signage on major roadways leading to the wineries is one of the big benefits of being added to the trail.

