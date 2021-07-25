Vendor show kicks off Day 2 of Ogdensburg’s annual Seaway Fest

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -On Sunday, the floor of Lockwood Arena in Ogdensburg was turned into a wine, arts and crafts show with vendors showing off their best creations.

It was one of the many events held on Day 2 of the 60th annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival, a week that many missed last year.

“Super weird, I mean, this has been since we were kids like it’s an every year thing, everybody comes home for it, I’m home for is this year, so,” said Crystal Amo.

Amo is traveling back to her childhood roots from Washington for the festivities, she was shopping with her friend Brandi Harris who says Amo’s trip is a common theme this week .

“Getting a chance to see people that you haven’t seen a in a long time and just reminiscing, it’s a main staple for where we are,” said Harris.

A tradition many of these vendors say they’re happy to have back.

“You know we have done a few other events and it really wasn’t as big as this one, so we were happy with the amount of people we had come out,” said vendor Karen Fuller.

“It’s fun to see everybody out again this year and welcome them back. And we get to see them and enjoy being altogether and celebrate our town and our town’s heritage,” said Lora Nadolski, Executive Director of Frederic Remington Art Museum.

Festival officials say whether indoors or out, they hope to see crowds of friends old and new throughout the week.

“We call it the big family reunion and if you aren’t family, we have friends coming back, I mean just to do things they’ve done in the past,” said Chris Lalone, a Seaway Festival Committee member.

The festival will run through August 1st.

