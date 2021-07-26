Artists on the Point is Back
July 31, 10 am to 3 pm
We are pleased to announce the following Artisans to date that will be joining us this year on Saturday July 31st from 10-3 at the Rustic Golf Club, Pillar Point Dexter.
“Artists on the Point” show and sale...SATURDAY - July 31,2021
Rustic Golf Club - Dexter, NY
10-3
Nancy Brackett- My Corner Studio
Steven Cobb
Larry Jenne- ADK Rustiques
Joe LaRocque- Joe LaRocque Woodturning
Kat Mereand- Kat’s Gallery
Cathie Ellsworth- Cathie Ellsworth Pottery
Lee Ellsworth- Lee Ellsworth Photography
Mary Jo Jackson- Natural Nook
Tracey Jean- Arts of the Bay
Laura Oakes- Borealis Studio
Jana Seiders- Jana’s Out on a Limb Creations
Beth Weldon- Lizzy B Designs
Kim Sherman- St. Lawrence Soap Co.
Jo-Ann Schieffelin- Ceramics
Ron McGregor- One of a Kind Pottery
Denise Smith- Dee Beads
Cait Throop- Barefootweaver
The Cape Winery- David Fralick
Maria Pedroso-Parker- Art by Maria
Terry Simpson- Local Author
Sharon Hughto- Boathouse Studio
Kristy Hoover/Kaylyn Parker- Ceramics
Melissa Green- Stolen Moments
Ann Donovan- Dragonfly Pottery
Tom Murray- Photography
Keith &Michaela Young- Keith Young Engraving
Christine Sharlow- Golden Crescent Crafts
Cathy Stenfeldt- KItchen Witches Soap
