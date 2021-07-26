Artists on the Point is Back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

We are pleased to announce the following Artisans to date that will be joining us this year on Saturday July 31st from 10-3 at the Rustic Golf Club, Pillar Point Dexter.

“Artists on the Point” show and sale...SATURDAY - July 31,2021

Rustic Golf Club - Dexter, NY

10-3

Nancy Brackett- My Corner Studio

Steven Cobb

Larry Jenne- ADK Rustiques

Joe LaRocque- Joe LaRocque Woodturning

Kat Mereand- Kat’s Gallery

Cathie Ellsworth- Cathie Ellsworth Pottery

Lee Ellsworth- Lee Ellsworth Photography

Mary Jo Jackson- Natural Nook

Tracey Jean- Arts of the Bay

Laura Oakes- Borealis Studio

Jana Seiders- Jana’s Out on a Limb Creations

Beth Weldon- Lizzy B Designs

Kim Sherman- St. Lawrence Soap Co.

Jo-Ann Schieffelin- Ceramics

Ron McGregor- One of a Kind Pottery

Denise Smith- Dee Beads

Cait Throop- Barefootweaver

The Cape Winery- David Fralick

Maria Pedroso-Parker- Art by Maria

Terry Simpson- Local Author

Sharon Hughto- Boathouse Studio

Kristy Hoover/Kaylyn Parker- Ceramics

Melissa Green- Stolen Moments

Ann Donovan- Dragonfly Pottery

Tom Murray- Photography

Keith &Michaela Young- Keith Young Engraving

Christine Sharlow- Golden Crescent Crafts

Cathy Stenfeldt- KItchen Witches Soap

