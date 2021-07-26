Artists on the Point returns this Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point is back after having to take 2020 off due to the pandemic.

The yearly gathering of artists will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Rustic Golf Course on Pillar Point.

Organizer Ron McGregor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

There will be pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, live music, and prizes.

You can find more information on the Artists on the Point Facebook page.

