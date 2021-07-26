Advertisement

Bonnie R. Towles, 79, of Adams

Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Bonnie R. Towles, Adams passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 23rd at her home. She was 79 years old.

She was born in Watertown, February 2, 1942 the daughter to the late Howard and Ruth Claflin Scoville.

Bonnie graduated from Mannsville-Manor School in 1960. She worked several years raising her family and returned to school graduating from Bryant and Stratton in 1988.

She married Ronald Towles on March 17, 1961. Mr. Towles passed away on November 14, 2005.

Bonnie worked at the Pierrepont Manor Store for many years and for Bond, Schoeneck & King and Schwerzmann & Wise retiring in 2005.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Tammie) Towles, Adams; Peter (Penny Snow) Towles, Henderson; Rebecca (Jamie) Reed, Mannsville; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ross (Diane) Scoville, Lincolnton, NC; Carl (Arlene) Scoville, Mannsville; Tudy Clark, Zephyrills, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her grandson Benjamin Towles.

She loved gardening and spending time with her family. Per her wishes there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

