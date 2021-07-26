Advertisement

Charles R. Overton, 63, of Tylerville

Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Charles R. Overton, 63, Tylerville, passed away Sunday, July 25th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

TYLERVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charles R. Overton, 63, Tylerville, passed away Sunday, July 25th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

The funeral will be 2 pm Thursday, July 29th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tylerville Cemetery, Town of Rutland. Calling hours are from 11 am to 2 pm Thursday prior to the funeral service. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Watertown Eagles club following the burial.

Charles is survived by his brothers and sisters, Robert (Kathy) Overton, Dexter, Jenny (Joseph) Coseo, Adams, Kenny Overton and Debra Overton, both of Tylerville, Larry Overton (Linda Gregory), Copenhagen, Terry (Dawn) Overton, Tylerville, Sue (Louis) Waite, Champion, Anne Overton, Tylerville and Jill (Rich) Frezzo, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister Patty Overton and his parents Adelbert and Dorothy.

Charles was born in Watertown, August 15, 1957, a son to Adelbert and Dorothy Curtis Overton. He was educated in Copenhagen schools. Charles was employed on several area dairy farms as a truck driver to include the Boomhower farm, Murcrest and Porterdale Farms for many years. He also worked for the Roads and Grounds Department on Fort Drum.

He enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals to include his dog Maxwell and his cats Tippy and Spooks who survive him. Charles enjoyed reading, researching current events and watching airplanes take off and land.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or to the American Kidney Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

