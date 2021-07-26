Advertisement

Daniel F. Sherman, 65, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Daniel F. Sherman, 65, of Clayton and formerly of Syracuse passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, with two of his brothers by his side.

Dan was born in Syracuse on July 30, 1955, son of Carl R. and Barbara L. Greene Sherman. He was a graduate of SUNY Cortland and spent over 30 years in the Syracuse City School District, 26 years as the Physical Education teacher at Seymour Elementary School. Dan was a devoted family member and friend, and was committed to and adored by his students. He loved the outdoors and was an avid bicyclist, hiker, kayaker, and overall health enthusiast.

He is survived by his mother Barbara L. Sherman, Clayton and his four siblings: Rick Sherman and wife Suzette, Santa Fe, NM; Tom Sherman and wife Beverly, Baldwinsville; Sandy Stedman and husband Sam, Clayton; and Jim Sherman, Clayton; as well as six nieces and nephews: Emily, Olivia, Julian, Carl, Katey, and Sam. Dan’s father Carl passed away on December 26, 2018.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Dan’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to a charity close to his heart, Save the River, 409 Riverside Dr., Clayton, NY 13624 www.savetheriver.org..

