David J. Gilmour, 70, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Gilmour, 70, 526 English Settlement Road, passed away Saturday morning at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

The funeral will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Presbyterian Stone Church, Stone Church Road, Ogdensburg, with Lay Minister Carrie Demers, officiating. The burial will follow in the Stone Church Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday afternoon and evening from 4-7 at IslandView Funeral Services, 300 Main Street, Morristown. If friends desire, contributions may be made to Presbyterian Stone Church, 533 Stone Church Road, Ogdensburg, 13669, or 37 Stowe Road, Ogdensburg 13669.

David was born on October 14, 1950 in Ogdensburg the second oldest son of John Floyd and Emma Ruth Kirby Gilmour.

David graduated from Morristown Central School in 1969 and then attended Canton ATC, taking classes in Engineering.

On May 22, 1971 he married Brenda Elizabeth Henderson. She passed away as a result of an unfortunate accident on August 30, 1995. Surviving David and Brenda are their 3 sons, Aaron Gilmour, his wife Jillian and their two children Bailey and Ashton of Morristown; Jason Gilmour of Star Lake and his three children, Elijah, Roxanne and Jason Cash; Nathan Gilmour of Philadelphia, PA; one daughter, Amber and her husband, Raymond Carroll of Heuvelton and their two children Ava and Liam. David enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, hiking in the Adirondacks with the family and taking many trips to Florida and Disney World.

Then on November 30, 1996, he married Jayne Patricia Evans at Presbyterian Stone Church, with Rev. J. Richard Lauterbach, officiating.

Surviving David are his wife Jayne are their son Tristan and his significant other Harlie, Morristown, one step-son, Christopher Plummer, Morristown; two stepdaughters, Claire and her husband Donald Ceresoli and their two children Brayson and Madelyn, Morristown and Elizabeth Plummer, Morristown her two children, Alena and Gabriel, his mother-in-law Theresa Evans.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert and John both of Morristown, two sisters; April, her husband Peter Bruyere, Morristown; and Sue Ann, her husband Michael Stoner, Heuvelton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

David was also predeceased by his parents, his older brother Milford Gilmour and his nephew Jamieson Gilmour.

David ran Gilmour Insulations with his father John F. Gilmour during the 1970′s. He then stepped away from the family business and owned and operated River Run LTD, a construction company along with Border Construction Solutions. He completed many residential and commercial projects while in business over the years.

Mr. Gilmour was a former Elder for the Presbyterian Stone Church following the path of his mother, Emma Ruth. David was also on the Board of Building Trades for Young Adults for the St. Lawrence and Lewis County BOCES system.

David and Jayne were notorious travelers, putting their children in the back of their car and taking off for the weekend and continued this tradition with their grandchildren.

David would never turn his back on friends and family, whenever he saw an individual struggling, he would extend out his hand. He was kind, patient, brave and creative. There was not a single individual in David’s life who did not experience his cooperation and support, he will be loved and missed by many.

