Dorothy “Dot” Jane Himes, 87, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy “Dot” Jane Himes, 87 died peacefully early Monday, July 26, 2021 in her sleep at the Carthage Area Hospital.  Born on March 16, 1934 in Fulton, New York.

She was a wonderful loving Mother to six children, had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her, will all our love; Pam, Jimmy and Ed.

Donations in her memory can be sent to the Evans Mills Volunteer Ambulance Squad 8733 Factory St, Evans Mills, NY 13637.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

