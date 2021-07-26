Hammond man accused in alleged assault
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man was accused of assault over the weekend.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Michael Devito was charged with third-degree assault in connection with an incident on Smith Road in the town of Fowler on Saturday.
Devito was arraigned in Fowler town court and released on his own recognizance.
A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.