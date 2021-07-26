Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on...
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
Two waterside wineries are on the trail after years of waiting.
Two waterfront wineries added to the Thousand Islands Seaway Wine Trail
Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.
Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang

Latest News

Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny were nearby when the crash happened. A baby got trapped...
Officers talk about how they saved a baby trapped under a car
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers save baby trapped under car
Minna Anthony Common Nature Center auction
Nature Center to hold live Facebook auction