Local sales taxes surge compared to same time last year

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Sales tax collections have rebounded in the state - a sign of the economy coming back.

According to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, revenue for local governments rose by 49.2 percent between April and June, compared to the same time last year when many businesses were shut down or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Jefferson County, second quarter collections rose just over 52 percent.

In Lewis County, revenue was up almost 42 percent and St. Lawrence County saw an increase of 34.5 percent.

While it may be expected that this year’s numbers beat out those during the peak of the pandemic, DiNapoli says even when compared to the same period in 2019, statewide collections were up, with the north country region reporting an increase of more than 29 percent.

See the full report

