Advertisement

Local sales taxes surge compared to same time last year

Sales tax
Sales tax(MGN)
By Erin Bischoff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Sales tax collections have rebounded in the state - a sign of the economy coming back.

According to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, revenue for local governments rose by 49.2 percent between April and June, compared to the same time last year when many businesses were shut down or limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Jefferson County, second quarter collections rose just over 52 percent.

In Lewis County, revenue was up almost 42 percent and St. Lawrence County saw an increase of 34.5 percent.

While it may be expected that this year’s numbers beat out those during the peak of the pandemic, DiNapoli says even when compared to the same period in 2019, statewide collections were up, with the north country region reporting an increase of more than 29 percent.

See the full report

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on...
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash

Latest News

State Senator Patty Ritchie with the Phillips family
State Senate honors Watertown family
Watertown Savings Bank expansion plans
Watertown Savings Bank to add new building
COVID vaccine
Lewis County officials concerned about lagging COVID vaccination rate
Brooke Morse painted the mural on Belloff’s Department Store in Adams
Store becomes artists’ canvas