Advertisement

Marlene M. Hitchman, 67, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marlene M. Hitchman, age 67, of Gouverneur, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at home under...
Marlene M. Hitchman, age 67, of Gouverneur, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marlene M. Hitchman, age 67, of Gouverneur, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Marlene was born on April 19, 1954 in Gouverneur, to the late Preston and Elaine (Backus) Morrissiey. She attended Gouverneur Central School. She married William J. Hitchman on May 5, 1995 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church. A marriage to David Jenkins ended in divorce.

Marlene had worked as a CNA at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg; was a bus monitor for the Gouverneur Central School District and then worked as a secretary for Global Industrial Services. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, playing games on the computer and in her younger years she enjoyed hunting.

Surviving is her husband, William; two sons, John and Christina Jenkins and Christopher Jenkins and his fiancé Kamie Trimm; a brother, Michael and Mary Morrissiey; a sister, Karen and Bobbie Garceau; five grandchildren, Dawson, Chloe, Tiffany, Katie and Emily Jenkins and several nieces and nephews.

Marlene is predeceased by a daughter, Tanya Jenkins and a brother, John Morrissiey.

In keeping with Marlene’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Robert F. Greene, 79, of Northland Estates, Watertown, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home...
Robert F. Greene, 79, of Watertown
File photo of 10th Mountain Division soldiers in Iraq
Biden: U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq to end this year
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo discusses ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ and ‘toxic’ politics
Bonnie R. Towles, Adams passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 23rd at her home. She was 79...
Bonnie R. Towles, 79, of Adams
Walter “Skip” G. Wright, age 74 of Cedars Shores Ogdensburg and Myrtle Beach, SC passed away...
Walter “Skip” G. Wright, 74, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Dorothy “Dot” Jane Himes, 87 died peacefully early Monday, July 26, 2021 in her sleep at the...
Dorothy “Dot” Jane Himes, 87, of Evans Mills
Candles
Funeral Service: Charles R. Ripley, Sr., 80, of Harrisville
Candles
Memorial Services: Jan J. Slodkowski, 72, of Watertown
Daniel F. Sherman, 65, of Clayton and formerly of Syracuse passed away peacefully at his home...
Daniel F. Sherman, 65, of Clayton
Pamela Yurgartis, 68, died July 17, 2021 due to breast cancer.
Pamela Yurgartis, 68, of Potsdam