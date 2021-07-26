Advertisement

Nature Center to hold live Facebook auction

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center is having a live online Facebook auction next month.

Darlene Sourwine and Jonathan White talked about the auction on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

The auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 17.

It will be live on auctioneer Don Peck’s Facebook page. There’s also a link to it – along with more information – on the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center - Friends Facebook page.

The “Friends” page is also where you can find information on how to donate items to be auctioned off.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on...
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
Two waterside wineries are on the trail after years of waiting.
Two waterfront wineries added to the Thousand Islands Seaway Wine Trail
Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.
Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunny & in the 80s
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Route 126, town of Croghan
Minna Anthony Common Nature Center auction
Minna Anthony Common Nature Center auction