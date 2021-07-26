Nature Center to hold live Facebook auction

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center is having a live online Facebook auction next month.

Darlene Sourwine and Jonathan White talked about the auction on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

The auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 17.

It will be live on auctioneer Don Peck’s Facebook page. There’s also a link to it – along with more information – on the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center - Friends Facebook page.

The “Friends” page is also where you can find information on how to donate items to be auctioned off.

