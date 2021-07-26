WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Porch Music at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio – A Live Music Event

River Muse Art Gallery & Studio

229 John St.

Clayton, NY 13624

July 31st 1-3pm

River Muse Presents a new and upcoming artist in its Porch Music series; Jacob Ploch aka JayP, Saturday July, 31st @ 1-3 pm.

JayP, writes his own music, plays guitar (he owns 11) and is influenced by a myriad of styles. Foremost is pop music, but over the quarantine period he decided to turn the timeline back. He started paying more attention to bands like AC/DC, Eddie Van Halen, Slash and one of his favorite blues artists, Seasick Steve. He is self-taught and has been playing and singing for 12 years.

Ploch, of Caldwell, New Jersey is currently stationed at Fort Drum, his M.O.S is Medic.

He is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, which is popular in the Rochester and Albany areas. The club is known for charity work and outreach programs. Every month, JayP participates in Feed the Vets with the club.

Check out his Facebook page for more information. https://m.facebook.com/JayP-103040548746299/

August 8th 1-3pm

Gallery Favorite Joey Collins & The Creatives with perform live from the Porch on Sunday, August 8th from 1-3pm. Joey and Stephen will be joined by special guest Rodger Hicks.

Collins and Dettmer are both fixtures on the local music scene playing with Ocean’s Below and also solo. The duo will become a trio with special guest sax player Rodger Hicks.

Rodger is a local sax player who started playing at the age of 8. He’s performed with countless groups in his native Pittsburg and many in the NNY region including the Doubt Barrel Blues Band, Hot Kogan, On The Fly, Mark Mason, The Radio Time Machine, The Sacci Band, the Arrythmias, The JCC Jazz Ensemble and Triskele just to name a few. Rodger also has his own jazz group, RAJAH.

Media Contact: Hope Marshall 315-286-2065 or inforrivermusegallery@yahoo.com

