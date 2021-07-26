Robert F. Greene, 79, of Watertown

Robert F. Greene, 79, of Northland Estates, Watertown, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his beloved family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert F. Greene, 79, of Northland Estates, Watertown, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his beloved family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Mickey Demo and Rev Pierre Aubin officiating.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Robert was born on January 9, 1942 in Watertown, son of Saylor & Regina Case Greene. He graduated from Lyme Central in 1960.

Mr. Greene went to work at Black Clawson, as a machinist, for 21 years up until the company closed. He then went to work for Phillips Cable Co. located in Canada for a short time, Carthage Machinist Co., NY Air Brake, and retired from Stafford’s Machinery Co., due to disability in 1992.

He married Audrey C. Yott, of Chaumont, on April 27, 1963 at the Holy Family Church with the Rev. Pendergas officiating. The couple resided in Calcium for 22 years and moved to Watertown in 1989.

Among his survivors are his wife, Audrey C. Greene of Watertown, two sons, James R. Greene and a daughter in law Elizabeth, of Watertown, Jeffrey W. (Lisa) Greene of Fort Edwards, NY, a daughter and son in law, Jacqueline A. (John) Montrois of Sackets Harbor, 6 grandchildren, Leanne and Jordan Montrois, Nate and Logan Greene, Joshua Christman, Nina Greene; two great grandchildren, Amelia and Aaron; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Greene was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus in Evans Mills, former volunteer firefighter in Calcium for over 20 years, an avid Yankees fan and he and his wife enjoyed camping, dancing and spending time with their family.

The family would like to thank the Town of Watertown Ambulance Service for their assistance and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Holy Family Church 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Watertown Ambulance Service 18791 County Road 155 Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.