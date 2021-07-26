Advertisement

State Senate honors Watertown family

State Senator Patty Ritchie with the Phillips family
State Senator Patty Ritchie with the Phillips family(Senator Patty Ritchie)
By Erin Bischoff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown family is being recognized for their help feeding people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may remember the Phillips family. We met them in April 2020, as they set up a food pantry in the front yard of their home after daughters Leah and Logan had come to their father, Trevor, concerned about people who were unable to work and put food on the table due to the pandemic.

The family then organized a larger scale food distribution event at the Watertown Savings Bank parking lot.

State Senator Patty Ritchie is recognizing the family for their efforts; she recently presented them the New York State Senate’s Commendation Award for their efforts.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on...
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash

Latest News

General Brown Central School District is searching for bus drivers
School official: ‘We need bus drivers’
Watertown Savings Bank expansion plans
Watertown Savings Bank to add new building
COVID vaccine
Lewis County officials concerned about lagging COVID vaccination rate
Brooke Morse painted the mural on Belloff’s Department Store in Adams
Store becomes artists’ canvas