State Senate honors Watertown family

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown family is being recognized for their help feeding people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may remember the Phillips family. We met them in April 2020, as they set up a food pantry in the front yard of their home after daughters Leah and Logan had come to their father, Trevor, concerned about people who were unable to work and put food on the table due to the pandemic.

The family then organized a larger scale food distribution event at the Watertown Savings Bank parking lot.

State Senator Patty Ritchie is recognizing the family for their efforts; she recently presented them the New York State Senate’s Commendation Award for their efforts.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.