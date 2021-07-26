Store becomes artists’ canvas

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A local artist is making her community her canvas.

Brooke Morse painted the mural on Belloff’s Department Store in Adams.

She says it depicts the owner with his grandchildren, but Morse wants other families to see themselves reflected in it too.

“Being able to create a space and make it look beautiful is very important because this is our town and we want to make it a beautiful place to live,” she said.

At 8 by 10 feet, Morse says this her largest mural to date.

