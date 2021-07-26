Sunny & in the 80s

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The week is starting off warm and humid.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

There’s a small chance of late-afternoon showers, primarily in St. Lawrence County.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Showers are possible Tuesday morning and could be on and off for much of the day. It will be mostly cloudy with increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be less humid starting mid-week.

Wednesday will be sunny and 75.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be in the low 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

