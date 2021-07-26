Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Route 126, town of Croghan

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A bridge is being replaced along State Route 126 in the town of Croghan, so a portion of that highway will be closed for awhile.

The bridge is over Swiss Creek and traffic will be detoured using state routes 26 and 410 between Carthage and Naumburg.

The work starts Monday morning. Local roads will remain open.

State highway crews will also rehabilitate a nearby culvert as part of the project.

Work is expected to be completed by early fall.

