Troopers release details on Saturday crash

A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have released details about a two-vehicle accident Saturday on State Route 12 in the town of Alexandria.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Price Chopper plaza.

Troopers say 62-year-old Daniel Porter of Chittenango, N.Y. was passing an uninvolved vehicle that was turning into a parking lot when his pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by Brandon Bosveld that was coming out of a parking lot onto the highway.

Both vehicles came to rest on an earth embankment on the shoulder of the road.

Porter suffered internal injuries and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Bosveld was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

