Vaccine clinic at Case Middle School Tuesday

COVID-19 vaccine
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Family Health Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Watertown on Tuesday.

The health center will provide Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Case Middle School gymnasium.

The clinic is open to anyone 12 or older. Anyone 18 or older can get either vaccine. Those 12 to 17 can only receive a Pfizer doses.

Pfizer vaccines require two doses. The J&J vaccine requires only one.

Walk-ins are available, but appointments are better. You can make an appointment here, or you can call 315-782-9450. That’s the same number to call if you need a ride.

