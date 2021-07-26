Walter “Skip” G. Wright, 74, of Ogdensburg

Walter “Skip” G. Wright, age 74 of Cedars Shores Ogdensburg and Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully at his family camp on the St. Lawrence River surrounded by his loving family on Saturday July 24, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Walter “Skip” G. Wright, age 74 of Cedars Shores Ogdensburg and Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully at his family camp on the St. Lawrence River surrounded by his loving family on Saturday July 24, 2021. There will be a Celebration of his life held at a time to be determined.

Surviving are his children Kara Wright of Ogdensburg, Kevin (Liz) Wright of Mattydale, NY; daughter-inlaw Kim Wright-Peterson of Pine City, NY; step-daughter Kristie Sullivan of Potsdam; grandchildren Kelsi Fraser, Karson LaRose, Kohen Brenno, Cody Wright, Olivia Wright, Russell Wright, Carter Wright and Ava Wright; sisters Sheila Wright of Ogdensburg and Susan (Frank) Scheer of Ogdensburg along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents “Monk & Dode” and a son John Wright.

Skip was born on January 31, 1947 in Ogdensburg NY, the son of Walter “Monk” and Doris “Dode” (Regan) Wright. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy for his education. He was previously married to Donna (Hynes) Barr and Margaret (Tracy) Shea. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Skip began his employment at the the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 1967, where he worked in the laundry department. He retired in 2003 with 36 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed golfing, going to flea markets, wintering in Myrtle Beach, spending time at camp on the St. Lawrence River and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center or the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

