Watertown Savings Bank to add new building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Savings Bank on Clinton Street will be adding a 14,000 square foot building to its campus.

The new building, which will be used as a lending center, will be built where an adjacent building at 145 Clinton Street is now.

The main office and the lending center will be connected by a bridge. (See plans below)

President and CEO Mark Lavarnway says it’s time for the bank to grow along with its services and customer base.

“It’s really the next step in the natural progression of our lending growth in this community, and our commitment in this community. We’ve been here since 1893 and we’ve done a number of expansions over the years. This is just the next one,” he said.

Work is expected to start next January and finish by spring 2023.

Watertown Savings Bank expansion plans (Watertown Savings Bank)

