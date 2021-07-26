Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Bassmaster, marijuana & rooster

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite competition, which attracts professional anglers from all over the world, is coming back to the St. Lawrence River next year. But it will be in Clayton, not Waddington:

I feel bad for Waddington...It’s been their thing for years and depended on the tourism boost for their economy. Clayton already has a lot going on and doesn’t need the revenue as much.

Theresa Sparrow Lundy

Much more for families to do in Clayton. Good choice.

Donna Rich Fercken

Don’t think it matters where they hold it as long as they come back. This is great for northern New York.

Bernard Jesmer

Watertown City Council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a marathon public hearing where dozens of people spoke:

This should be a public vote.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

Okay, I’ll just continue driving to the next county over and funding THEIR city improvements instead of my own.

Charles Blake

Remember our story about a heartbroken family that wanted thieves to return a stolen metal rooster? Well, the family still hasn’t gotten it back, but they did get a new one as a gift:

This warms my heart.

Barb Perkins Measheaw

Very kind of them to buy a new one for the family! Karma will get the thief.

Diane Sanders

There are truly...kind people in this world and for that I’m most grateful.

Laura Tyndall

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash
Students and parents of the Carthage School District: you will not have to spend a cent on...
Carthage School District students won’t need to buy supplies this year
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash

Latest News

State Senator Patty Ritchie with the Phillips family
State Senate honors Watertown family
Watertown Savings Bank expansion plans
Watertown Savings Bank to add new building
COVID vaccine
Lewis County officials concerned about lagging COVID vaccination rate
Brooke Morse painted the mural on Belloff’s Department Store in Adams
Store becomes artists’ canvas
Sales tax
Local sales taxes surge compared to same time last year