Your Turn: feedback on Bassmaster, marijuana & rooster

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite competition, which attracts professional anglers from all over the world, is coming back to the St. Lawrence River next year. But it will be in Clayton, not Waddington:

I feel bad for Waddington...It’s been their thing for years and depended on the tourism boost for their economy. Clayton already has a lot going on and doesn’t need the revenue as much.

Theresa Sparrow Lundy

Much more for families to do in Clayton. Good choice.

Donna Rich Fercken

Don’t think it matters where they hold it as long as they come back. This is great for northern New York.

Bernard Jesmer

Watertown City Council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a marathon public hearing where dozens of people spoke:

This should be a public vote.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

Okay, I’ll just continue driving to the next county over and funding THEIR city improvements instead of my own.

Charles Blake

Remember our story about a heartbroken family that wanted thieves to return a stolen metal rooster? Well, the family still hasn’t gotten it back, but they did get a new one as a gift:

This warms my heart.

Barb Perkins Measheaw

Very kind of them to buy a new one for the family! Karma will get the thief.

Diane Sanders

There are truly...kind people in this world and for that I’m most grateful.

Laura Tyndall

