Burial Notice: Mary C. Fayette, 86, of Colton

Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. Fayette, 86, a resident of 3 Arbuckle Lane, Colton, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding.  Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.  Mary passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home with family at her side.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary C. Fayette.

