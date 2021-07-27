Advertisement

Carthage American Legion offering weekly brunch, blood pressure checks

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beginning July 28, Carthage American Legion Post 789 will be offering weekly brunch and blood pressure checks.

Post Commander Dr. Janice Gravely appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it.

Donations will be accepted for the meals and blood pressure checks, which will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post at 415 West Street in Carthage.

Organizers will also be signing up people to learn how to perform CPR.

