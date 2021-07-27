Advertisement

CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Students wearing masks
Students wearing masks(WAFB)
By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated against COVID or not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in schools.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

As of Tuesday, New York state had not issued formal guidance on wearing masks in school this fall. Now that the CDC has announced its recommendations, that could change.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said, “New Yorkers beat back COVID before -- going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest -- by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts.”

Earlier this month, the CDC said students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school. For for people who are unvaccinated or aren’t eligible, the agency said wearing masks remains an important safety measure.

That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

The updated CDC guidelines also called for masks for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated people, but “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in those who are vaccinated. The U.S. is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A Chamont woman is bidding for the chance to keep her home
Chaumont woman fights to keep home in bizarre property dispute

Latest News

WWNY
Carthage American Legion offering weekly brunch, blood pressure checks
Former Bob Evans restaurant
Popeyes, car wash site plans reviewed
Water chestnuts
Invasive water chestnuts threaten north country waterways
In this June 7, 2018, file photo, PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, foam...
Audit: Military personnel unprotected from toxic chemicals