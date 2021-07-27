CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated against COVID or not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in schools.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

As of Tuesday, New York state had not issued formal guidance on wearing masks in school this fall. Now that the CDC has announced its recommendations, that could change.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said, “New Yorkers beat back COVID before -- going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest -- by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts.”

Earlier this month, the CDC said students, teachers and staff who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school. For for people who are unvaccinated or aren’t eligible, the agency said wearing masks remains an important safety measure.

That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

The updated CDC guidelines also called for masks for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated people, but “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in those who are vaccinated. The U.S. is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 hospitalizations.

