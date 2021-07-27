Celia M. Huber, 62, of Watertown

Celia M. Huber, Watertown, wife of Howard Huber, Jr., passed away Thursday evening on July 22nd, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was 62. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celia M. Huber, Watertown, wife of Howard Huber, Jr., passed away Thursday evening on July 22nd, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was 62.

A Celebration of Celia’s life will be at a day, time and location to be announced. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by her husband, Howie Huber, Jr.; their children Mathew Huber and Melissa (Raymond) Holland; grandchildren Hannah and Henry Huber, Raymond Jr. and Brielle Holland; her brothers and sisters Vaida Doody, Wanetta Busse, Benny, Gary and Lewin R. Henderson, and her four-legged Yorkie companion Bella.

Celia was born February 3, 1959 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, a daughter to Lewin and Rowena Hamilton Henderson.

Celia started work at the Samaritan Medical Center in 1994 as a pharmacy secretary, transferring to the radiology department 6 years ago. She was still employed at the hospital at the time of her passing.

Those who wish to donate in Celia’s name may do so to the Jefferson County SPCA or the Children’s Miracle Network.

