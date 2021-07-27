Discover local food during Farmers Market Week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Farmers Market Week is next week and it’s a celebration of all the farmers markets in the area.

Elizabeth Christensen is a SNAP-Ed nutrition educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension. She says the special week runs August 1-7, just as the north country is reaching peak season.

You can find an electronic version of Cooperative Extensions local food guide at jcnylocalfoods.org and ccejefferson.org. There’s information for local food producers at nyfarmersmarket.com.

There are listings for both farmers markets and roadside stands.

