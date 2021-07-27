Edward K. “Edd” White, 83, of Canton died peacefully, in the company of family at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Edward K. “Edd” White, 83, of Canton died peacefully, in the company of family at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Edd had great love for his wife Pat and his 4 daughters (his ‘girls’). He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. Edd was always ready to help and serve his friends, his church and community.

He was devoted to the upkeep and maintenance of St. Paul’s Oratory and honored to have received a commemorative plaque at its closing. In his later years, Edd’s weekly routine included helping at Monday night K of C Bingo and ‘cleaning the hall’ every Tuesday morning with his coffee klatch of fellow Knights. In his younger years Edd’s dedication to community was expressed as a volunteer fireman and first responder. Included in his hobbies was bowling, and was able to have bowled a perfect game and celebrate his daughter’s 16th birthday on the same day. Proud of his heritage, he was also awarded ‘Irishman Of The Year’ from St. Mary’s Church in Canton.

Edd’s spirit flowed in his ‘barn’, where he created many woodworking masterpieces that grace the lives of friends and family around the North Country and beyond. He welcomed anyone with a desire to learn his fine-tuned skill into his perpetually sawdust-covered shop with pride. His ‘girls’ treasured their moments of learning ‘Woodworking 101’ from the Master.

Edd loved all creatures and joked that ‘anything with 4 legs’ would appear at the barn to enjoy a warm shelter and full belly. Over the years he tended cats, raccoons, opossums, dogs, horses, and even alpacas. In his spare time Edd was a voracious reader, instilling in his girls that the reading of good books could take you anywhere and let you find things in common with those you meet. His fascination and love of photography was ever present, and took him on many adventures to capture beautiful images in his home, community, and around the world.

Edd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; four daughters, Deborah White (Andy VanDuyne); Suzanne (Jim) Ryan; Kathleen (John) Heinemann and Diane White-Foote (Shawn Cullen Sr.); four grandchildren, Edward B. (Allycia) Foote, Elizabeth Foote, Alexandra Heinemann and Sydney Heinemann, as well as a brother, John White.

Calling hours for Edd will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Court Street, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Academy, 2 Powers Street; Canton, New York 13617 or online at siennaacademy.org/give-now.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements for Mr. Edwark K. “Edd” White are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.