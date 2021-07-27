Elaine E. Gosier, 85, of Chaumont, NY passed away July 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Elaine E. Gosier, 85, of Chaumont, NY passed away July 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center Watertown, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Elaine was born in Brownville, NY on June 7, 1936 to James L. and Mary (Mckian) Davis.

She graduated from Lyme Central School in 1954 and after graduation she worked briefly modeling for Kodak in Rochester, NY. On November 27, 1954, she married her soulmate Paul Gosier at All Saints church in Chaumont with Father Ed Burns officiating.

Elaine was employed at Bomax in Watertown, worked for many summers at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield as a guide, and retired from the Kindergarten class room at Lyme Central School in Chaumont. She was very active and involved with her community taking on roles such as Boy and Girl Scout Leader, the Acte 2 Shop at the Copley House, the Town of Lyme Summer Rec. Program just to name a few. In 2005, she was awarded the Miss Burrows Volunteer Arts Award from the Copley Family. She also served on the Town of Lyme Board, Lyme Central School Board and The Jefferson County Election Board along with various others.

Elaine is survived by her loving children; Kathy Bellinger, John (Marcia) Gosier, Nancy (George) Perkins, Susan Brodeur (John Montrois) of Chaumont, David (Barbara) Gosier, LaFargeville, and Frank (Christine) Gosier, Florida; 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren; sister in law, Carol Davis, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents, stepfather Vernon L. Cornaire, her brother Frank Davis, her infant sister Arlene, son-in-law’s George Bellinger and Richard Brodeur.

Per her wishes there are no calling hours or funeral, burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lyme Central School Scholarship Endowment Fund C/O Bilkey Moore PO Box 66 Lorraine, NY 13659.

