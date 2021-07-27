F. Edward Cataldo, 88, of Lowville, passed away July 26, 2021, at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - F. Edward Cataldo, 88, of Lowville, passed away July 26, 2021, at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville.

Born December 3, 1932, Edward was the son of the late John and Angeline Bourgeois Cataldo, Lyons Falls, NY. He married Mary Louise Lanigan, daughter of the late Cornelius and Elizabeth Jette Lanigan, Elizabethtown, NY, June 25, 1960.

Eddie, a graduate from Lyons Falls High School, attended Manlius Military School and St. Lawrence University. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and played solo trumpet in the Army Band. He was a life-time member of the Lowville Village Band, starting at age 14. Eddie ensured the long-term continuity of the band by recruiting several conductors throughout the years and spear headed the plan to construct the bandstand in the village park. He also played in numerous local bands. As well as being passionate about music, Eddie loved gardening. He was known for his abundant garlic crop and sharing his gardening skills with many in the community.

Eddie loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, and snowmobiling. He was an avid skier and part of the Snow Ridge Ski Patrol. Most of all, he valued spending time with his family at their cottage on Brantingham Lake.

Edward and his wife Mary Lou owned and operated Cataldo Hardware in downtown Lowville for several years. They are communicants of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, and Eddie was a life member of the B.P.O. Elks, Lowville Lodge 1605 and the American Legion Post 162.

Surviving is his wife Mary Lou and their three children: John E., Cortland; Patricia L. (Ed Chehovin) Fairfax, VA; and Thomas J. (Benita,) Adams; and their four grandchildren: Angela, Brendan, Matthew, and Joseph as well as his brother Robert, Lyons Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Edward is predeceased by five siblings: Francis Cataldo, Marie C. Meda, Eileen L. Cataldo, J. Charles Cataldo, and George R. Cataldo.

Calling hours will be held 4-6pm, on Sunday, Aug. 1, at Iseneker Funeral Home, Lowville. The funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, on Monday, Aug. 2, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with the Rev. Scott Belina officiating. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. A luncheon at St. Peter’s Church fellowship hall will immediately follow the graveside service. Any food donations may be taken directly to St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall on Monday morning.

Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

