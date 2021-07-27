Advertisement

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road
Farmers Market Week
Discover local food during Farmers Market Week
Members of Team USA's surfing team spoke to CNN's Will Ripley about what it's like to be part...
Surfers from Team USA discuss sport's Olympic debut
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
‘We are now in crisis mode’ amid COVID-19 surge, says mayor of Fla. county home to Disney