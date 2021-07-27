Funeral Services: T. Milton Burley, 93, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for T. Milton Burley, age 93, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery in Marion, NY. Milton passed away on Friday, March 23, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.

He is survived by his two sons, James and his companion, Carmon Robbins, of Plessis, NY and Peter of Ogdensburg; two daughters, Patricia Klein and her husband, Russell, of Ontario, NY and Cathleen Burley of Canandaigua; a daughter-in-law, Elaine, of Ogdensburg; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Norma Burley in 2014 and a son, Thomas in 1967.

Milton was born on September 8, 1927, in Webster, NY, the son of Thomas Milton and Louise Vine Burley. He graduated from Webster High school in 1945. Milton enlisted in the US Army and served his country overseas in the Korean War. After the military, he enrolled at SUNY Morrisville and graduated with an Associate’s Degree. He married Norma Roberts on June 17, 1950 at the home of her parents. Milton first worked for as a driver for Red Star Express then Hank Closser Transport before him and his wife bought a dairy farm in Lisbon. Milton then went to work for Anchor Motor Freight for many years before retiring.

Milton was a life member of the Good Sam’s Club.

He and his wife enjoyed travelling and camping for many years.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com

