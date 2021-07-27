Advertisement

Linda Piekarski, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Piekarski, an angel, was born on January 17, 1952 to Henry “Hank” and Dolores Ogren and was peacefully called home on July 23, 2021. Linda was a beautiful soul that radiated any room with ease. Her compassion, honesty, strength, and love for the Lord was a gift to anyone fortunate enough to have known her.

A devoted wife, best friend, and homemaker to the late Mark Piekarski of 26 years gave her ultimate joy. She unselfishly loved “Marky” with all of her heart and could not wait to see her beloved husband again. Linda and Mark had no children of their own, however their journey in life led them to “adopt” three loving daughters who will continue to honor their legacy to the fullest: Tonya Wheeler Carter (Nashville, TN); Dana Kellems (Jeffersonville, IN); Christina Ackerman (Charleston, SC).

Family and heritage were of great importance to Linda and her Scandinavian family tree is survived by her Aunt Shirley Peterson, Gig Harbor WA; Brother Eric (Tracy) Ogren, Hamilton NY; Nieces Whitney (Bryan) McCracken, Janelle (Todd) Fowlston; and two great nieces.

Linda will be greatly missed and cherished by all that knew her. Heaven truly called another angel home.

To celebrate Linda’s life, a funeral will be held at 11am Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Blvd, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday August 2nd, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Linda’s funeral service will be streamed live on the Reed & Benoit Facebook page.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

