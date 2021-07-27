Advertisement

Lowville’s Town Hall Theater to show movies again

Town Hall Theater
Town Hall Theater(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County landmark is ready to open its doors for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Town Hall Theater in Lowville will start showing movies again Friday.

The owners’ daughter says the more than year-long closure is the longest stretch of time she can remember the theater not being open.

She says there seems to be excitement from the public to catch a movie at the theater again.

“The community has definitely kept asking when we were going to be able to open. So, hopefully we have a good turnout, and the community is just as excited as us,” said Rachael Moshier.

She says the theater will have movie showings Friday through Sunday.

