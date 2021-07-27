Mayor: ‘Could be pain’ for O’burg after county won’t help with sales tax

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s mayor predicted Wednesday ‘there could be pain’ for the city, after St. Lawrence County legislators refused to help with sales tax.

The legislature’s finance committee voted 9-4 against supporting Ogdensburg’s effort to collect an additional 1 percent in sales tax.

The state Assembly will have final say.

“I think the state Assembly will eventually pass it. But there could be pain in-between for Ogdensburg,” mayor Mike Skelly told 7 News.

“There could be additional cuts.”

“It is very sad, but not unexpected,” Skelly said.

Ogdensburg is taking control of its sales tax, after the city and county failed to agree on a new formula for sharing the tax. The county’s last offer would have reduced the city’s sales tax share by about $2 million. County officials said that would have brought the city’s share in line with what other municipalities get.

Along with that 1.5% Ogdensburg will collect within city limits, it will continue to receive a slice of the final one percent of sales tax, which is also doled out to county towns and villages.

Eventually, though, Ogdensburg wants to keep that entire one percent, on sales within the city. It will take legislation in Albany to do it, and the city’s first attempt to get the OK failed earlier this summer, when the legislation, called “home rule,” didn’t make it out of committee in the Assembly.

David Forsythe, Republican county legislator from Lisbon, sought the legislature’s support for Ogdensburg.

Without it, “I think it’s gonna be a little bit harder with no support from the county,” Forsythe said.

“We’ve always supported home rule, whenever it was to our benefit,” Forsythe told 7 News. He called the finance committee’s decision a “sad day for Ogdensburg.”

City officials are also worried the county may reduce the money from the last 1 percent sales tax shared by towns, villages and Ogdensburg - assuming the city doesn’t manage to start collecting all of the last one percent in Ogdensburg before next March.

City manager Stephen Jellie released a series of emails Tuesday, including one in which a county official noted “No decision has been made on how the share formula will look...”

