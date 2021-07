WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will produce showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Expect a few showers this evening with lows in the lower 60′s.

Tuesday will start off partly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70′s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70′s.

