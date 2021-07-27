Advertisement

Mothersell joins exclusive club as Watertown city golf champ

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was worth the week’s wait for Brandon Mothersell as he captured the 2021 Watertown City Golf Championship on Sunday.

It wasn’t easy as he had to go through the top golfers in the tournament for the title.

Mothersell earned the number nine seed in qualifying and beat the number two seed Matthew Barton for the title.

It was a quarterfinal victory, though, over the number one seed in 14-time winner Bob Hughes that gave Mothersell the feeling it could be a special outcome.

Mothersell talks about that in the video, as well as how he came late to the sport.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Rain for the afternoon
Brandon Mothersell, Watertown city golf champ
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion