Mothersell joins exclusive club as Watertown city golf champ

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was worth the week’s wait for Brandon Mothersell as he captured the 2021 Watertown City Golf Championship on Sunday.

It wasn’t easy as he had to go through the top golfers in the tournament for the title.

Mothersell earned the number nine seed in qualifying and beat the number two seed Matthew Barton for the title.

It was a quarterfinal victory, though, over the number one seed in 14-time winner Bob Hughes that gave Mothersell the feeling it could be a special outcome.

Mothersell talks about that in the video, as well as how he came late to the sport.

