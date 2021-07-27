Ogdensburg man charged, jailed in larcenies

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man who was arrested three times last week was arrested again over the weekend in connection with several reported larcenies.

Ogdensburg police say 20-year-old Andrew Petrie was charged after an investigation into larcenies in the city over the past couple of weeks.

Police say they found a number of stolen items in an Ogdensburg home, several of which were damaged or defaced.

Petrie was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, making a false written statement, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

He was arraigned Monday in city court and sent to county jail on $2,205 bail.

From his earlier arrests, Petrie faces charges that include menacing, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.

