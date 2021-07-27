Peggy A. Clemo, 73, of Massena

Peggy A. Clemo, 73, of Hidy Avenue, Massena, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Peggy A. Clemo, 73, of Hidy Avenue, Massena, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Peggy was born on August 24, 1947 in Massena, the daughter of the late Sumner and Hazel (Brock) Gardner. She attended school in Massena and later married Louis Clemo on June 11, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Peggy worked at Massena Central School as a Cleaner. She enjoyed being with her friends, reading, doing crossword puzzles and attending Bingo. Peggy also enjoyed the lengthy conversations she had with her granddaughter Krystal, and never missed any of her grandson Corey “The Golden Boy” sporting events. She looked forward to her lunch dates with her granddaughter Alisha and loved joking and being goofy with her grandson Justin.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis; two daughters, Sherrie and husband Wendell “Tag” Woodring of Massena, Mary Ann and husband William Richards of Brasher Falls; four grandchildren, Krystal Danby, Corey Love, Alisha Blais and Justin Cote; four great-grandchildren, Collin Love, Karly Danby, Julia Cote and Cody Sailings and a step great-grandson, Kody Blais. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Gardner and a granddaughter, Kristen Richards.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 12:00 until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery II located on Cook Street.

The family wishes to thank Patty Billhart and Paula Radel for the outstanding care they provided to their mother.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be offered online to the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.