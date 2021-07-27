Advertisement

Popeyes, car wash site plans reviewed

Former Bob Evans restaurant
Former Bob Evans restaurant(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know more about plans for a Popeyes restaurant and a car wash coming to Watertown.

The Jefferson County Planning Board reviewed site plans during a meeting Tuesday.

Building a Popeyes would require the demolition of the former Bob Evans restaurant on Arsenal Street in the town of Watertown.

The new building would have 2 menu boxes in the drive-thru and almost 40 parking spaces.

Popeyes got its start in 1972 in New Orleans. It primarily serves chicken and seafood.

The planning board also discussed a new car wash that would go where the old Dealmaker car dealership building is on Arsenal Street in the city of Watertown.

That building would be demolished and Tommy’s Express Car Wash would occupy half of that lot.

The business would be about 4,500 square feet. It includes a 2 lane car wash as well as 19 vacuum stations that can also be used to self-dry your vehicle.

