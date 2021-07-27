Advertisement

Rain for the afternoon

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was muggy yesterday and overnight, but it will become less humid as we head throughout the day.

We could see a little sunshine in the morning. Clouds increase and rain could move in for the afternoon. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Showers start to taper off by late afternoon and become more scattered into the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday starts mostly cloudy, but we should have sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will again be in the upper 70s.

It will be in the low 70s Friday through Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Friday and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
A crash in the town of Alexandria on Saturday left two people injured.
Troopers release details on Saturday crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Hammond man accused in alleged assault
A coroner’s report reveals new information about the manner of death for Watertown Firefighter...
Coroner’s report reveals manner and cause of Firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion

Latest News

Brandon Mothersell, Watertown city golf champ
The 36 hole match play final in the championship flite of the 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion
Sunday Sports: Brandon Mothersell named 2021 Watertown Men’s City Golf Champion
Saturday Sports: Saints football looks forward to upcoming 2021 season