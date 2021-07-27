Rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was muggy yesterday and overnight, but it will become less humid as we head throughout the day.

We could see a little sunshine in the morning. Clouds increase and rain could move in for the afternoon. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Showers start to taper off by late afternoon and become more scattered into the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday starts mostly cloudy, but we should have sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will again be in the upper 70s.

It will be in the low 70s Friday through Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Friday and Sunday. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Monday.

