Rapids fall to Auburn in lightning-delayed game

By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the next-to-last home game of the season Monday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds as the Watertown Rapids hosted the Auburn Doubledays.

In the bottom of the first, it was 1-0 Auburn when Dylan Broderick has a shot to right that the outfielder can’t make a play on. Broderick ends up on second on the two-base error.

A wild pitch allows Broderick to move to third, setting up the Rapids’ first run of the game.

Jordan Dissin then lofts a sacrifice fly to right. Broderick tags up and scores, tying the game 1.

Dixon Black with a deep shot to center for a double. He’d be left stranded, though.

Lightning delayed the game for more than an hour.

After that, the Rapids made a comeback, forcing the game into extra innings.

Auburn came away with the win, though, outscoring Watertown 13-11.

