Rapids fall to Auburn in lightning-delayed game
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the next-to-last home game of the season Monday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds as the Watertown Rapids hosted the Auburn Doubledays.
In the bottom of the first, it was 1-0 Auburn when Dylan Broderick has a shot to right that the outfielder can’t make a play on. Broderick ends up on second on the two-base error.
A wild pitch allows Broderick to move to third, setting up the Rapids’ first run of the game.
Jordan Dissin then lofts a sacrifice fly to right. Broderick tags up and scores, tying the game 1.
Dixon Black with a deep shot to center for a double. He’d be left stranded, though.
Lightning delayed the game for more than an hour.
After that, the Rapids made a comeback, forcing the game into extra innings.
Auburn came away with the win, though, outscoring Watertown 13-11.
