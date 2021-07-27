Advertisement

Send It To 7: Flower Power Gallery

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We asked viewers to submit photos of their flowers and gardens to our Flower Power Gallery using Send It To 7.

Here are a few submissions:

- Alivia Gilson sent a photo of a rose.

- Robin Zahler provided a pic of Easter lilies.

- Lori Houppert submitted a photo of sunflowers.

- Glenda Frost took a cool photo of mushrooms popping up on Morgan Island in the St. Lawrence River.

- Krystyn Weaver took a shot of purple coneflowers in her garden in Edwards.

Submit your photos to our Flower Power Gallery using the Send It To 7 link on our website and our app.

